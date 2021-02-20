One in hospital after house fire on West Coast

A St John ambulance was called to the incident and took a person to hospital at 4am. Photo / NZME

One person has been taken to Greymouth Hospital with moderate injuries following a fire at two houses on the West Coast.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said emergency services were called to a house fire on Hall Jones St, Runanga, at 3.47am today.

Firefighters found one house "well-involved" and a second house caught fire a short while later.

Both houses were badly damaged.

A St John spokeswoman said an occupant was attended to and taken to hospital at around 4am.

"The patient suffered moderate injuries," she said.

The blaze is not being treated as suspicious.