One in hospital after house fire on West Coast

One person has been taken to Greymouth Hospital with moderate injuries following a fire at two houses on the West Coast.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand said emergency services were called to a house fire on Hall Jones St, Runanga, at 3.47am today.
Firefighters found one house "well-involved" and a second house caught fire a short while later.
Both houses were badly damaged.
A St John spokeswoman said an occupant was attended to and taken to hospital at around 4am.
"The patient suffered moderate injuries," she said.
The blaze is not being treated as suspicious.