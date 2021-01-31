Van fire on side of road in Rangiora

A vehicle fire broke out on the side of a road in Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the intersection of Franklin Drive and Blackett Rd in Rangiora at about 9.30am today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a van was well involved in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire was extinguished at about 10am.

He said it was referred to police as it was on the side of the road and they attended to help protect the area.

It is not being treated as suspicious.