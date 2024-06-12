Advertisement
Yu Mei handbag designer Jessie Wong discusses motherhood, business and why Wellington isn’t dying

Georgina Campbell
By
Yu Mei luxury handbag designer Jessie Wong with now 4-week-old Bobby. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • Yu Mei designer Jessie Wong has welcomed her first baby, Bolton ‘Bobby’ Wong Fisher.
  • The baby inspired her new Bobby Bag, debuted at Australian Fashion Week.
  • Wong is excited about Wellington’s retail future despite challenges facing the city.

For followers of luxury handbag brand Yu Mei, the debut of the Bobby Bag at this year’s Australian Fashion Week was a preview of a special and more personal bundle about to be

