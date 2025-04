The crash occurred overnight in rural South Canterbury.

A person is seriously injured after a crash in South Canterbury overnight.

Emergency services were called to Taiko Rd near Cave, 20km west of Timaru, about 3am, police said.

“A vehicle had left the road [and] one person is reported to have been seriously injured.”

A person was seriously injured in a crash on Taiko Rd near Cave in South Canterbury overnight. Image / Google Maps

The injured person was taken to Timaru Hospital.