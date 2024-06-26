Garlic

Not just flavourful, garlic is renowned for its immune-boosting properties due to its high concentration of allicin, a compound with potent antimicrobial effects. Adding garlic to soups, stews, and roasted vegetables can enhance both flavour and health benefits.

Ginger

Aromatic ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it effective in enhancing immune response. It also helps soothe sore throats and reduce nausea. Incorporate fresh ginger into teas, smoothies and stir-fries for a warming and healthful kick.

Leafy greens

Dark, leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and silverbeet are loaded with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants. These nutrients are essential for maintaining a robust immune system. Adding a handful of greens to soups, salads or smoothies can be a great way to boost your intake.

Foods to shorten cold and flu duration

Chicken soup

This comfort food is a time-honoured remedy for colds and flus. It provides warmth, hydration, and essential nutrients. The hot broth can help clear nasal congestion, while the chicken offers protein for immune function. Adding vegetables like carrots, celery, and onions increases the nutritional value.

Probiotics

Yoghurt, kefir, and fermented foods like sauerkraut and kimchi contain probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health. A healthy gut microbiome is linked to a stronger immune system. Regular consumption of probiotics can help reduce the severity and duration of colds.

Honey

Honey has natural antibacterial and antiviral properties. It can soothe a sore throat and suppress coughs. Stir a spoonful of honey into herbal tea or warm water with lemon to enjoy its benefits.

Comforting and nutritious foods

Oatmeal

A comforting breakfast option rich in fibre, oatmeal supports a healthy digestive system. Adding toppings like berries, nuts, and a drizzle of honey can enhance its immune-boosting properties. See our story on all the porridge options here.

Sweet potatoes

These are high in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, and is essential for maintaining healthy mucous membranes and skin, the body’s first line of defence against pathogens. Baked or mashed sweet potatoes make a comforting and nutritious side dish.

Herbal teas

Warm and nourishing, herbal teas such as chamomile, peppermint, and echinacea, offer warmth and hydration while providing various health benefits. Chamomile can help with sleep and relaxation, peppermint can soothe digestive issues, and echinacea is believed to boost the immune system.

Foods to avoid while sick

Sugary foods

High sugar intake can suppress the immune system and cause inflammation. It’s best to avoid sweets, sugary beverages, and desserts when trying to recover from a cold or flu.

Dairy products

While not universally problematic, dairy products can increase mucus production in some individuals. If you notice more congestion after consuming dairy, it might be best to limit these foods during illness.

Processed foods

Processed foods often contain unhealthy fats, excess sodium, and artificial additives, which can impair immune function and overall health. Focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods to support recovery.

Wellness recipes

A chicken noodle broth can be a comforting ticket to wellness. Photo / Babiche Martens

One-pot chicken noodle broth recipe.

Winter wellness curried butternut and kūmara soup with garlic fennel flatbread recipe.

Winter wellness juice recipe.

A chunky vege and chicken soup is a double dose of goodness. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chicken and vegetable soup recipe.

Wellness broth - outfluenza - recipe.

Sweet potato with roasted garlic, goat’s cheese and green peppercorn butter recipe.

Lemon aid recipe.

Savoury lemon rice recipe.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for almost 20 years. She loves travelling, eating, cooking and writing about all of these things and more. Recent stories include making the most of mince and how to cook dried beans.







