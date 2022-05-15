Winter wellness curried butternut and kumara soup with garlic fennel flatbread

Plant-based, gluten-free and refined sugar-free, the modern, family-friendly recipes from Sophie Steevens' cookbook Simple Wholefoods, all use ingredients as close to their natural state as possible. This is wonderful winter soup for the whole family, says Sophie. "It makes a beautiful lunch or dinner on a chilly day, especially when served with the very easy Garlic fennel flatbread."
Ingredients
Soup
|Drizzle
|olive or avocado oil (optional)
|2
|brown onions, diced
|16 cloves
|garlic, peeled (approx)
|2 Tbsp
|finely chopped fresh ginger
|1kg
|butternut pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and diced
|1
|medium–large purple kūmara, peeled and diced
|1
|granny smith apple, peeled, cored and diced
|4 cups
|water
|1½ Tbsp
|pure maple syrup
|2 Tbsp
|mild curry powder
|1 Tbsp
|ground cinnamon
|1 tsp each
|ground cumin, ground turmeric
|½ tsp each
|ground nutmeg, ground ginger
|¼ tsp
|ground pepper
|1 tsp
|sea salt
|400ml can
|coconut cream
|To garnish
|herbs, such as thyme
Garlic fennel flatbread
|1 cup
|chickpea (besan) flour
|1 tsp
|garlic powder
|¼ tsp
|sea salt
|1 tsp
|olive oil
|¾ cup
|water
|½ tsp
|fennel seeds
|1 large clove
|garlic, crushed or finely grated
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan-bake. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Heat the oil, if using, in a large frying pan over medium–high heat. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently, until soft and fragrant.
- Transfer to a large saucepan along with all the other ingredients except for the coconut cream. Cover, bring to a boil, then simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the veges are tender.
- Transfer to a blender in batches, or use a stick blender to blend until smooth and creamy. Transfer back to the saucepan and add the coconut cream reserving a little to garnish. Stir to combine well.
- For the garlic fennel flatbread: Whisk together the chickpea flour, garlic powder, salt, oil and water until all clumps are blended. Pour the batter onto the prepared tray and sprinkle over the fennel seeds and fresh garlic. Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until golden with crispy edges.
- To serve, pour the soup evenly into bowls and garnish with coconut cream, herbs and pepper. Serve the flatbread on the side.
Tip: This flatbread also works well as a pizza base. Simply cook, then add your favourite toppings.
Edited extract from Simple Wholefoods by Sophie Steevens published by Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP: $49.99. Photography by Lottie Hedley