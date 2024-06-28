Advertisement
Will Princess Kate be present at the 2024 Wimbledon tournament?

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
The decision on whether Kate or someone else will present the Wimbledon trophies may not be made until the morning of the finals. Photo / Getty Images

Wimbledon bosses are ‘hopeful’ Catherine, Princess of Wales will be able to present the winners’ trophies at this year’s tournament.

The 42-year-old royal - who has largely been out of the spotlight this year due to health issues - has been patron of the All England Club since 2016 and is a regular spectator at the annual tennis event, and it is hoped she will be in attendance to give out the prizes to the men’s and women’s singles winners next month.

All England Club chairwoman Debbie Jevans told the Daily Telegraph newspaper the club will give Catherine “as much flexibility as possible” while she continues her cancer treatment, including potentially delaying a decision as to who will present the trophies until the morning of the finals.

She said: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.

Catherine took over the role of club patron from the late Queen Elizabeth. Photo / AP
”I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative - that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”

Other options if Catherine can’t present the trophies could include another member of the royal household, or Debbie herself as chairwoman of the club and a former player at Wimbledon.

The All England Club no longer has a president since the Duke of Kent stepped down from the position three years ago.

Catherine took over the role of patron from the late Queen Elizabeth, who held the post from 1952 to 2016, and presented the prizes on several occasions during that time.

The princess made a return to public life earlier this month when she joined members of the royal family, including her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and 6-year-old Prince Louis, at Trooping the Colour.

