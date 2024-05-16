William’s adorable gifts for Kate and kids amid princess’ cancer treatment

The ceremony granting Prince William the new title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps came with adorable gifts for Kate Middleton – the Princess of Wales – and their three children. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has recently been promoted by his father, King Charles, to Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. In the capacity of his new role, the prince brought home some gifts for his wife and three children in a sweet gesture for his family during a turbulent time for the royals.

Prince William was granted the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps on May 13. At a ceremony at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, King Charles formally passed on the title to his son.

The Princess of Wales was unable to attend the formal occasion, likely as she continues to undergo treatment for an unspecified cancer found during a planned surgery in January.

However, William ensured that his wife, Kate Middleton, and children still had something to remember from the special day, bringing army-inspired gifts back home for the family to enjoy.

“On his first engagement as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, William received an AAC tartan wrap for the Princess of Wales, a scarf for himself and three wooden helicopters for their children,” wrote the Daily Mail’s Rebecca Black in a post on X.

Photos and videos of William’s first official engagement also included the prince talking to soldiers and being shown around the centre’s facilities.

After months of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales announced on March 22 that doctors had found cancer after she was admitted to hospital for a planned abdominal surgery. Since then, she has remained largely out of the public eye, with one source claiming the couple is “going through hell” as they navigate their royal duties and look after their family.

King Charles, who announced his own cancer diagnosis in February, has recently returned to his royal duties despite ongoing treatment.

At the ceremony on May 13, the King formally handed the military honour to Prince William. A title once held by the King himself, he told crowds who gathered that the heir to the throne was a “very good pilot”.

Questions were raised about the nature of the appointment when it was first announced. While Prince William once served as a search-and-rescue pilot for three years, Prince Harry used to serve with the Army Air Corps. Prince William’s new title means that Harry’s former regiment will be under the leadership of his brother.

It has since been reported that the news was said to have made Prince Harry “tear up” as it is a “kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated”.



