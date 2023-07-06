Catherine, Princess of Wales and Roger Federer in the Royal Box. Photo / Getty Images

The Princes of Wales may be well-known for her competitive nature and sporty streak, but there’s one close friend she’ll never beat on the court.

Kate Middleton has long been good mates with tennis champion Roger Federer. From cheering him on at his best matches to enthusiastically applauding the tennis ace yesterday for his stellar sporting achievements prior to his retirement, the pair have a sweet friendship both on and off the court, reports Daily Mail.

As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and an avid sports fan herself, the royal is regularly spotted in the Royal Box and has formed a sturdy bond with the eight-time Wimbledon winner throughout his sporting career.

In 2017, Princess Kate even broke royal protocol by kissing the tennis player’s cheeks three times as she congratulated him for winning his eighth tournament.

The pair’s friendship goes beyond Wimbledon, with Kate and Federer working on multiple projects over the years and the tennis champion even giving her son Prince George a tennis lesson.

Here’s a close look at how the friends have shown their bond over the years.

Cheeky tennis match for Wimbledon

Princess of Wales and Roger Federer talk before playing tennis at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

The pair recently featured in a video showing the hard work of ball boys and girls at the upcoming Wimbledon tennis tournament.

In the four-minute clip on Wimbledon’s YouTube channel, Kate can be seen serving against Federer.

The royal managed to get a shot past the tennis champion, to which he remarked: “I think it was on the line. Amazing!”

In a cheeky moment between the two, Federer could be seen scolding Kate for catching the ball instead of letting it bounce.

He said: “Are you allowed to do that? At Australia, they catch it but in Wimbledon, they don’t!”

His biggest royal fan

Roger Federer of Switzerland is presented with the runners-up trophy by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after his Men's Singles final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Photo / Getty Images

Kate has been cheering on Roger Federer from the sidelines for many years.

She has also been a pillar of support when things have gotten rough for the tennis star, including when he lost to Novak Djokovic in 2019.

The royal, when presenting him with the runner-up trophy, shared some words of consolation and softly patted Federer on the arm as the world watched.

Three kisses is a traditional greeting in Federer’s home country, Switzerland.

The whole family loves him too - especially Carol

Pippa Middleton and Carole Middleton attend the mens singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on centre court in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Federer is not only close with Kate, but the entire Middleton clan.

The family are well-known tennis fans and are often seen attending Wimbledon to watch Federer on the court.

The tennis champ then befriended Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton after she interviewed him for Vanity Fair in 2013.

Federer was even a surprise guest at Pippa’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka arrive at St Mark's Church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Kate also jested that mum Carol is quite the avid fan of the dapper tennis champion.

The Princess of Wales revealed that, “Roger is my mother’s heartthrob” at Wimbledon in 2017.

“I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too.”

Joint charity projects

As well as having a close friendship, they also share similar initiatives that are close to their hearts.

Last year, the pair planned to take part in a joint event, which would see the pair play tennis with schoolchildren in east London.

The Princess and the Swiss sportsman were to meet kids between ages 8-15 for a “memorable and engaging tennis experience”.

This was part of a joint charitable initiative that benefited two organisations backed by the royal.

However, Kate had to cancel due to the late Queen Elizabeth’s passing. It is possible that the duo will organise the charity day for a second time this year.

Very friendly display at Wimbledon

Rodger Federer placed his hand on the Princess of Wales's back in a breech of royal protocol, but the Princess handled it with grace. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s close friendship with Roger Federer was on full display yesterday.

The royal looked stunning as she arrived at the All England Club wearing a pleated white skirt paired with a mint Balmain blazer.

As Federer arrived, the Princess of Wales took to her feet to initiate the enthusiastic round of applause for the tennis champion.

The pair showcased their close bond, smiling as they said hello to one another and touched each other on the arm affectionately.

Sitting next to each other, they could be seen conversing and giggling as they watched the matches.











