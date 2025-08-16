Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why tinned tomatoes are still the pantry hero for cost-effective meals

By Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Angela Casley's classic shakshuka is a delightful way to use tinned tomatoes to start your day. Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley's classic shakshuka is a delightful way to use tinned tomatoes to start your day. Photo / Babiche Martens

There are few ingredients as humble – or as hard-working – as the tinned tomato. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a student cooking your first pasta sauce, or a confident home cook looking to stretch a stew. Chances are, there’s a can

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save