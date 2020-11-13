Website of the Year

The US election wrecked my brain. What am I supposed to do now?

5 minutes to read

The face is gone but the impact lingers. Photo / AP

By: , Greg Bruce

Feature Writer, NZ Herald

Greg Bruce pores over what the end of Trump means for his anxiety levels.

On Tuesday, I coined a new word, which I felt perfectly captured the fundamental change in my online behaviour since the

