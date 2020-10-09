Website of the Year

Greg Bruce on his rugby hero: Is Lee Stensness the greatest-ever All Black? Yes

Lee Stensness, taking on the British Lions, in his first season for Auckland. Photo / File

Feature Writer, NZ Herald

As a new generation of All Black heroes takes the field, Greg Bruce goes in search of an old one.

I can clearly remember the moment I fell in love with him. It was his

