Greg Bruce in search of Auckland's best toasted sandwich

6 minutes to read

Which is Auckland's toastie with the mostie? Photo / File

By:

Feature Writer, NZ Herald

Greg Bruce goes in search of the city's best toasted sandwich.

Bestie
183 Karangahape Rd
Towpath cheese toastie with pickle
$16.50
Alongside the sandwich came a deconstructed condimental work of such care and complexity, laid out with such architectural

