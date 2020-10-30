Website of the Year

Lifestyle

US elections: Trump, Biden and the ruining of my mental health

14 minutes to read

Is this the end for Trump? Hopefully. Photo / AP

By:

Feature Writer, NZ Herald

If the US election is making you anxious, you're not alone, writes Greg Bruce.

My first visit of the year to the website of leading US polling authority Fivethirtyeight.com was around the time Joe Biden

