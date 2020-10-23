Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

One marriage, two movie reviews: The Climb

5 minutes to read

The Climb. Photo / Supplied

By: , Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie

Feature Writer, NZ Herald

Married couple Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie review The Climb.

SCORES
Opportunities for making out: 5
Quality of communication regarding making out: 1
Quantity of making out: 0

HE SAW

I often "joke" with Zanna about sitting in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.