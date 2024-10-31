This 80s hit is guaranteed to keep wedding guests on the dance floor. Photo / 123RF

This 80s hit is guaranteed to keep wedding guests on the dance floor. Photo / 123RF

What is the most played song when tying the knot? According to a study, this 80s classic is a guaranteed hit among guests and newlyweds on the dance floor.

In a recent study by Breezeit, Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody claims the top spot among wedding songs, reports the New York Post.

The online wedding vendor search tool analysed 2000 wedding-themed Spotify playlists containing 49,091 tracks in total. Among them, Houston’s 1987 single appeared on 484 playlists – more than 24% of the time.

These playlists were titled “Wedding dancefloor”, “Wedding party”, “First dance songs” and “Walking down the aisle”, among other titles.

The track, which earned the late vocalist a Grammy in 1988, was followed by Abba’s Dancing Queen in second place. This 1976 disco anthem from their Arrival album, now in the Grammy Hall of Fame, made it into around 19% of the playlists (394 times), earning its spot as another wedding favourite.