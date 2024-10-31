Advertisement
The most popular wedding song to play on the dance floor, according to new study

NZ Herald
This 80s hit is guaranteed to keep wedding guests on the dance floor. Photo / 123RF

What is the most played song when tying the knot? According to a study, this 80s classic is a guaranteed hit among guests and newlyweds on the dance floor.

In a recent study by Breezeit, Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody claims the top spot among wedding songs, reports the New York Post.

The online wedding vendor search tool analysed 2000 wedding-themed Spotify playlists containing 49,091 tracks in total. Among them, Houston’s 1987 single appeared on 484 playlists – more than 24% of the time.

These playlists were titled “Wedding dancefloor”, “Wedding party”, “First dance songs” and “Walking down the aisle”, among other titles.

The track, which earned the late vocalist a Grammy in 1988, was followed by Abba’s Dancing Queen in second place. This 1976 disco anthem from their Arrival album, now in the Grammy Hall of Fame, made it into around 19% of the playlists (394 times), earning its spot as another wedding favourite.

Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody is the most popular dancefloor song at wedding receptions, a study has revealed. Photo / Getty Images
Usher’s Yeah!, featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, took third place. The 2004 smash hit from his album Confessions stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 12 weeks, so it’s no surprise it also appeared in 19% of the playlists.

Arturas Asakavicius, co-founder and chief executive of Breezit, told wedding website Brides, “Music plays an incredibly important role in wedding celebrations, and it’s fascinating to see which songs are still hailed as wedding classics, even years after their initial release.”

“Wedding playlists can help create lasting memories, capturing both the joy of the dance floor and the romance of walking down the aisle,” he continued.

“Certain songs have become intertwined with the celebration of a wedding, which is why some have become timeless classics for many couples’ big day.”

Houston's hit song is a firm favourite on wedding playlists. Photo / 123RF
Another of Houston’s hit songs, I Will Always Love You, features on a list of the top 10 songs people ask to listen to during their final moments.

UK hospice charity Marie Curie polled relatives who had lost loved ones to create a playlist of the top songs they chose to listen to as they approached the end of their lives, reports the Daily Mail.

More than 1000 British adults responded to the poll, citing hits like My Way by Frank Sinatra, Hey Jude by the Beatles and Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Want to Have Fun.

