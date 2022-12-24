Rumours of the singer's relationship with her assistant will be addressed in the film. Photo / Getty Images

Rumours of the singer's relationship with her assistant will be addressed in the film. Photo / Getty Images

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic is set to reveal the truth about one of the biggest rumours that followed the singer.

Page Six has reported the I Wanna Dance with Somebody biopic about the legendary singer is set to confirm the longstanding rumours about Houston’s relationship with her assistant Robyn Crawford.

In an interview with Extra that aired last week, Clive Davis, the film’s producer and friend of Houston said: “The movie does set the record straight.”

He then revealed: “They did have a teenage, one-year affair.”

Davis continued to tell the news outlet, the film will highlight the singer’s relationship with Crawford mainly because “there’d been so many articles that have attempted to trace her addiction to being a frustrated lesbian — that she never dated a man before she met Bobby, all of which was totally inaccurate.”

Rumours of the singer’s relationship were first addressed in Crawford’s 2019 memoir, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston.

Robyn Crawford, left, and American singer Whitney Houston (1963-2012), circa 1988. Photo / Getty Images

The star’s assistant confirmed the relationship and described her first kiss with the iconic singer as being “long and warm like honey”.

Crawford also said the two “never talked labels like lesbian or gay”, and claimed they both knew something was happening but wanted to live their lives. Crawford admitted she wished her relationship with Houston “could go on that way forever.”

However, the two ended their relationship in 1982 when the star decided to focus on her singing career.

Due to be released on Boxing Day, the biopic is a celebration of Houston – who died in 2012 – and will follow both the major highs and devastating lows of her personal and professional life.

Those highs and lows will be seen in the star’s journey of motherhood, her drug addiction and her tumultuous marriage to singer Bobby Brown.

Davis discovered Houston in the 80s and believes she would be “proud” of the biopic.