Eighty-four per cent of respondents said music helped their relatives relax during their last moments, while 61% said playing certain songs helped lessen anxiety and distress.

Dr Tracey McConnell, a music therapy expert and honorary research fellow at Queen’s University Belfast, said that terminal illness and fear of death could leave people feeling isolated.

“Music can help people express their feelings and make them feel better, whatever their health or emotional situation.”

The playlist was released alongside a report on how people preferred to spend their final days, with 83% of the 10,500 adults surveyed saying that length of life was less important than quality of life when it came to terminal illness.

Jan Palmer, a Marie Curie nurse based in Wales, said, “It’s certainly no surprise that quality of life is central - with being free of pain, being able to maintain dignity and self-respect, and being surrounded by loved ones topping the list.

“What is deeply concerning is how often these basic needs aren’t met. Everyone deserves the best possible palliative and end-of-life care, no matter who they are and where they live.”

Hey Jude by The Beatles comes in 9th place on the list.

The top 10 songs people listen to in their final moments

1. My Way by Frank Sinatra

2. I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston

3. (Simply) the Best by Tina Turner

4. Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland

5. Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

6. Angels by Robbie Williams

7. What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

8. Beautiful by Christina Aguilera

9. Hey Jude by The Beatles

10. These Are the Days of Our Lives by Queen