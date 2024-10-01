Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredients that feed beneficial gut microbes, while probiotics are live micro-organisms that add to the beneficial bacterial population in the gut.

Prebiotics are found in fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables whole grains, and legumes. Basically, prebiotics act as food for gut bacteria, while probiotics help prevent and treat an imbalance of beneficial microbes in the gut.

The rise of gut-friendly foods

Fibre is a good source of prebiotics and should be eaten in tandem with probiotic foods for optimal gut health.

In recent years, there’s been a surge in interest in fermented foods that naturally contain probiotics. Yoghurt has long been a go-to source, but now products such as kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi and kombucha are gaining popularity.

These foods have undergone fermentation, a process that encourages the growth of beneficial bacteria, making them a natural source of probiotics.

The benefits of fermented foods go beyond gut health. Research suggests they can improve mental clarity, boost energy levels and even support heart health. They’re also relatively easy to incorporate into your diet.

Why you should care

Supporting your gut health is essential for more than just smooth digestion. A healthy gut is linked to a stronger immune system, better mood regulation and reduced risks of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

The gut-brain axis, a direct line of communication between your gut and brain, means the health of your digestive system can affect how you feel emotionally. Studies have shown a balanced gut microbiome can help manage anxiety and depression.

Probiotics can also sometimes be beneficial after taking antibiotics, which often disrupt the natural balance of gut bacteria. By introducing more probiotics into your diet, you can help restore this balance and reduce the likelihood of digestive discomfort.

Sauerkraut has many tasty applications and is easy enough to make at home, or choose from the array of ready-made flavour choices in the supermarket.

Gut-friendly recipes

If you’re looking to boost your gut health at home, try incorporating some easy-to-make fermented foods into your meals. Homemade sauerkraut is a simple recipe that requires just cabbage and salt. Ferment the cabbage in a jar for a few days, and you’ll have a tangy, probiotic-rich side dish. Or try a spicy kimchi, a staple in Korean cuisine.

For a drinkable option, kombucha is a fermented tea that’s become popular for its fizzy, slightly sour taste. Making it at home requires a Scoby (a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), but the process is straightforward once you have the basics.

