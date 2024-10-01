Yoghurt is a good source of probiotics and easy to incorporate into your diet. Photo / Thinkstock
Gut health has taken centre stage in recent years, with increasing attention given to the role of probiotics in supporting our digestive systems. Once a niche concern, gut-friendly foods have become mainstream, with everything from yoghurt to kombucha filling supermarket shelves. But what exactly are probiotics and why should you care about them?
What are probiotics?
Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are good for your health, particularly your digestive system. Often referred to as “good bacteria”, probiotics help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora, which is crucial for overall wellbeing. Our gut is home to trillions of bacteria, some beneficial and others less so. When the balance is tipped in favour of the harmful bacteria, it can lead to digestive issues, a weakened immune system and even mood disorders.
Probiotics work by boosting the population of helpful bacteria in the gut, crowding out harmful strains and promoting better digestion. The health benefits of probiotics have been well-documented, including improved digestion, enhanced immune function and a reduction in inflammation.
What is the difference between prebiotics and probiotics?
Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredients that feed beneficial gut microbes, while probiotics are live micro-organisms that add to the beneficial bacterial population in the gut.
Prebiotics are found in fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables whole grains, and legumes. Basically, prebiotics act as food for gut bacteria, while probiotics help prevent and treat an imbalance of beneficial microbes in the gut.
The rise of gut-friendly foods
Fibre is a good source of prebiotics and should be eaten in tandem with probiotic foods for optimal gut health.
In recent years, there’s been a surge in interest in fermented foods that naturally contain probiotics. Yoghurt has long been a go-to source, but now products such as kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi and kombucha are gaining popularity.
These foods have undergone fermentation, a process that encourages the growth of beneficial bacteria, making them a natural source of probiotics.
The benefits of fermented foods go beyond gut health. Research suggests they can improve mental clarity, boost energy levels and even support heart health. They’re also relatively easy to incorporate into your diet.
Why you should care
Supporting your gut health is essential for more than just smooth digestion. A healthy gut is linked to a stronger immune system, better mood regulation and reduced risks of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.
The gut-brain axis, a direct line of communication between your gut and brain, means the health of your digestive system can affect how you feel emotionally. Studies have shown a balanced gut microbiome can help manage anxiety and depression.
Probiotics can also sometimes be beneficial after taking antibiotics, which often disrupt the natural balance of gut bacteria. By introducing more probiotics into your diet, you can help restore this balance and reduce the likelihood of digestive discomfort.
Gut-friendly recipes
If you’re looking to boost your gut health at home, try incorporating some easy-to-make fermented foods into your meals. Homemade sauerkraut is a simple recipe that requires just cabbage and salt. Ferment the cabbage in a jar for a few days, and you’ll have a tangy, probiotic-rich side dish. Or try a spicy kimchi, a staple in Korean cuisine.
For a drinkable option, kombucha is a fermented tea that’s become popular for its fizzy, slightly sour taste. Making it at home requires a Scoby (a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), but the process is straightforward once you have the basics.