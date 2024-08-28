Originating in China during the Tang Dynasty, matcha was later popularised in Japan by Zen Buddhist monks. It became central to the Japanese tea ceremony, an art form that emphasises mindfulness and the appreciation of simplicity.

Matcha has a complex flavour that is both vegetal and sweet, with a subtle umami undertone. The taste can be an acquired one, but its vibrant and refreshing nature has won over many palates. Unlike other teas, where the leaves are steeped and then discarded, matcha is consumed in its entirety, providing a richer experience in both flavour and nutritional benefits.

How do I prepare matcha?

Preparing matcha is a ritual in itself. Traditionally, matcha is whisked with hot water using a bamboo whisk called a chasen. The powder is sifted into a bowl, a small amount of hot water (approximately 70-80C) is added, and the mixture is whisked in a zigzag motion until frothy. The result is a smooth, vibrant green beverage that can be enjoyed straight or with added milk for a matcha latte.

Variations and culinary uses

There are different grades of matcha, ranging from ceremonial grade, used in traditional tea ceremonies, to culinary grade, which is ideal for cooking and baking. The culinary uses of matcha are vast. It can be incorporated into a variety of dishes, from matcha-flavoured ice creams and cakes to savoury recipes like matcha-infused salt or noodles. Its earthy, slightly bitter taste complements both sweet and savoury profiles, making it a versatile ingredient in the kitchen.

What are the nutritional benefits?

Matcha is a rich source of antioxidants, particularly catechins such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which are known to help protect cells from oxidative stress. It also contains L-theanine, which in combination with caffeine, can promote alertness and mental clarity. Matcha contains compounds like chlorophyll, which is associated with detoxifying properties by helping the body to eliminate toxins. It is also a source of vitamins such as A, C, E, K, and B-complex vitamins, as well as minerals like zinc and magnesium.

Whether you’re a tea lover looking to explore new flavours or a home cook eager to experiment with unique ingredients, matcha offers endless possibilities. Its rich history, distinctive taste and broad culinary applications make it a treasure worth exploring.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry.