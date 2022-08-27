Matcha is a green tea powder that is extremely high in antioxidants. It can have a bitter taste but when mixed through icecream and sweet strawberry jam, not only does the bright green and pink look incredible, it is a winning combination.
Served in a gingerbread case, these tarts are fuss-free and can be made way in advance. Leftover tarts or icecream will last in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 2 months.
Matcha ice cream
1 litre plant-based or dairy vanilla ice cream, slightly softened
3 Tbsp matcha powder
1 cup store-bought strawberry jam
Gingerbread tarts
2 cups rolled oats
2 cups dried coconut
¼ cup maple syrup
2 Tbsp ground ginger
Pinch sea salt
1-2 Tbsp water, if needed
1 punnet strawberries sliced, to serve
- To make the matcha icecream: Add the ice cream and matcha powder to a blender or stand-up mixer and blend until fluffy and pastel green. Place the icecream into a bowl and add ¾ of the strawberry jam and very gently mix, using a skewer or the handle of a spoon, until you have a nice ripple. Place the icecream in the freezer until ready to use.
- For the gingerbread tart: Add the rolled oats and coconut to a blender and blend into a fine flour. Add the remaining ingredients and blend until you have a dough that holds together nicely.
- Line a muffin tin with bits of baking paper and put approximately a golf ball-sized bit of gingerbread tart mix into each muffin hole. Press down and around the sides of each muffin hole until all of the gingerbread is used. Set aside.
- Remove the matcha icecream from the freezer and add a generous scoop into each tart case. Place filled cases in the freezer to set for a final 30 minutes.
- When you're ready to serve, dollop the remaining strawberry jam on the top of each tart, followed by a slice of strawberry.
Two Raw Sisters - Margo and Rosa Flanagan - are all about creating healthy, happy, food. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters
- Makes: 8 tarts