Matcha is a green tea powder that is extremely high in antioxidants. It can have a bitter taste but when mixed through icecream and sweet strawberry jam, not only does the bright green and pink look incredible, it is a winning combination.

Served in a gingerbread case, these tarts are fuss-free and can be made way in advance. Leftover tarts or icecream will last in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 2 months.

Matcha ice cream

1 litre plant-based or dairy vanilla ice cream, slightly softened

3 Tbsp matcha powder

1 cup store-bought strawberry jam

Gingerbread tarts

2 cups rolled oats

2 cups dried coconut

¼ cup maple syrup

2 Tbsp ground ginger

Pinch sea salt

1-2 Tbsp water, if needed

1 punnet strawberries sliced, to serve

To make the matcha icecream: Add the ice cream and matcha powder to a blender or stand-up mixer and blend until fluffy and pastel green. Place the icecream into a bowl and add ¾ of the strawberry jam and very gently mix, using a skewer or the handle of a spoon, until you have a nice ripple. Place the icecream in the freezer until ready to use. For the gingerbread tart: Add the rolled oats and coconut to a blender and blend into a fine flour. Add the remaining ingredients and blend until you have a dough that holds together nicely. Line a muffin tin with bits of baking paper and put approximately a golf ball-sized bit of gingerbread tart mix into each muffin hole. Press down and around the sides of each muffin hole until all of the gingerbread is used. Set aside. Remove the matcha icecream from the freezer and add a generous scoop into each tart case. Place filled cases in the freezer to set for a final 30 minutes. When you're ready to serve, dollop the remaining strawberry jam on the top of each tart, followed by a slice of strawberry.

Two Raw Sisters - Margo and Rosa Flanagan - are all about creating healthy, happy, food. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters

Margo and Rosa Flanagan, aka Two Raw Sisters. Photo / Supplied