Healthy food swaps to sweeten your diet this spring

By Nikki Birrell
A few clever ingredient swaps mean spring puds can be nutritious and delicious. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

As the days lengthen and the weather warms, spring offers the perfect opportunity to refresh your diet with lighter, healthier sweet options. The transition from winter’s heavy desserts to spring’s vibrant, revitalising treats can invigorate your palate and boost your mood. Here’s how you can embrace the season with delightful yet wholesome alternatives to traditional sugary indulgences.

Fruit-based desserts

One of the simplest ways to lighten up your sweets is to incorporate more fruit into your recipes, such as this Salade tropicale recipe. Spring brings an abundance of fresh, juicy fruit that can be the star of any dessert. Strawberries, for example, are at their peak later in the season and can be used in a variety of ways. Try making a strawberry sorbet by freezing a blend of fresh strawberries with a bit of honey or agave syrup and a splash of lemon juice. This refreshing treat is not only low in calories but also packed with vitamins.

Similarly, citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits are great for creating light, tangy desserts. This mandarins in caramel sauce recipe is a delightful example. A citrus panna cotta made with coconut milk instead of cream is a creamy yet lighter alternative. Add a touch of honey for sweetness and top with a fruit compote or fresh berries for added flavour and texture.

Yoghurt and cheese-based sweets

Another excellent way to create lighter desserts is to use yoghurt or cheese as a base. Greek yoghurt, with its thick texture and tangy flavour, can be a versatile ingredient. Try making a fruit parfait by layering Greek yoghurt with granola and fresh berries. This not only provides a satisfying crunch but also adds a dose of protein and fibre.

For a more decadent treat without the heaviness, consider ricotta cheese. Ricotta, when blended with a bit of honey and lemon zest, makes a delicious, creamy filling for a light dessert. Serve it with poached fruit or a drizzle of berry sauce for a satisfying finish to your meal. Try these ricotta berry parfaits.

Healthy baked goods

Baking can also be made lighter by choosing the right ingredients.

  • Instead of using all-purpose flour, try substituting whole grain or almond flour to increase the nutritional value of your baked goods.
  • Reducing the sugar content and incorporating natural sweeteners like apple sauce or mashed bananas can further lighten your recipes. These brownies use beetroot and black beans to create a deliciously rich brownie without all the processed sugar.
  • Nuts are a great source of nutrients while being a great filling ingredient – use them in a crumble topping with honey for a textural treat. This Two Raw Sisters crumble uses cashews and maple syrup to top a lovely ginger and mango wholefood dessert. Almonds are also particularly great in healthy baking – they add moisture and texture to these moreish orange date, coconut, seed and honey balls.

Frozen treats

Frozen desserts are another fantastic way to enjoy a lighter sweet.

  • Besides sorbets – this caramelised pineapple with coconut and lime is a lovely spring treat – you can make fruit ice pops by blending fruit juice with pieces of whole fruit and freezing them in moulds. These homemade ice pops are not only visually appealing but also provide a fun and healthy treat for warm spring days.
  • For a more indulgent option, try frozen banana bites. Dip slices of banana in dark chocolate and freeze them. The result is a simple yet satisfying treat that combines the creamy sweetness of banana with the rich flavour of dark chocolate, all while keeping things relatively light. Or give this easy banana ice cream a go.

Embracing lighter sweet options for spring is a delightful way to enjoy the season’s fresh flavours without compromising on taste. By focusing on fruit-based desserts, incorporating yoghurt and cheese, opting for healthier baked goods, and exploring frozen treats, you can satisfy your sweet tooth while maintaining a balanced diet.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry.

