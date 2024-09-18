A few clever ingredient swaps mean spring puds can be nutritious and delicious. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

As the days lengthen and the weather warms, spring offers the perfect opportunity to refresh your diet with lighter, healthier sweet options. The transition from winter’s heavy desserts to spring’s vibrant, revitalising treats can invigorate your palate and boost your mood. Here’s how you can embrace the season with delightful yet wholesome alternatives to traditional sugary indulgences.

Fruit-based desserts

One of the simplest ways to lighten up your sweets is to incorporate more fruit into your recipes, such as this Salade tropicale recipe. Spring brings an abundance of fresh, juicy fruit that can be the star of any dessert. Strawberries, for example, are at their peak later in the season and can be used in a variety of ways. Try making a strawberry sorbet by freezing a blend of fresh strawberries with a bit of honey or agave syrup and a splash of lemon juice. This refreshing treat is not only low in calories but also packed with vitamins.

Similarly, citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits are great for creating light, tangy desserts. This mandarins in caramel sauce recipe is a delightful example. A citrus panna cotta made with coconut milk instead of cream is a creamy yet lighter alternative. Add a touch of honey for sweetness and top with a fruit compote or fresh berries for added flavour and texture.

Yoghurt and cheese-based sweets