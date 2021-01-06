Summer recipes: Add fire to your barbecue with these spicy ideas

Piri-piri sauce on grilled chicken is a winning combination, especially when served with sweet summer corn. Photo / Babiche Martens

Add a little extra fire to your summer barbecue with these chilli-charged recipes.

Piri-piri chicken and grilled corn

Serves 4

8 boneless chicken thighs

5 red chillies

2 garlic cloves, chopped roughly

1 tsp paprika

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ tsp salt

4 corn cobs

1 loaf of bread, for serving

1 bowl salad leaves, for serving

1. In a large bowl or bucket filled with cold water, soak the corn cobs for at least one hour.

2. To make the piri-piri sauce: chargrill the chillies on a barbecue until blackened.

3. Cool slightly, remove and discard the seeds and chop the remainder of the chilli roughly.

4. Into a small pot place the chillies, garlic, paprika, oil, vinegar and salt. Bring to the boil for 3 or 4 minutes. Remove and cool.

5. Place in a blender and blitz until smooth.

6. Place the chicken in a bowl and pour half the sauce over. Leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

7. Heat a barbecue to a medium heat.

8. Remove the corn from the water and drain. Place on the barbecue. It will take 10-12 minutes to cook. Turn every couple of minutes. Remove and set aside.

9. Place the chicken on the barbecue grill and cook for 4-5 minutes each side or until cooked through.

10. Serve the chicken with extra sauce on the side, corn, bread and salad.

- Recipe by Angela Casley

Sticky chilli ribs

Sticky bbq ribs with a chilli hit will be the main event at your next barbecue. Photo by Babiche Martens.

Serves 4

1kg pork ribs

4 cloves garlic, finely sliced

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

¾ cup tomato puree

½ cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp tomato paste

½ cup cider vinegar

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp chilli sauce

Salt & freshly ground pepper, to taste

Sliced spring onion, to serve

1. Place the ribs in a large saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes, then drain.

2. Lay the ribs in a large dish. Combine all ingredients except for the spring onions and pour over the ribs, turning to coat evenly. Cover and refrigerate for one hour, turning after 30 minutes.

3. Heat the barbecue and grill the ribs over a high heat for 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Brush with extra marinade while cooking. Serve hot off the grill garnished with sliced spring onions.

- Recipe by Amanda Laird

Barbecue prawn skewers with chilli lime

Chilli barbecue prawns make a great summer starter when friends drop around. Photo by Babiche Martens.

This is a great summer starter. It's a good idea to marinate the prawns the day before.

Serves 4, as a starter

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp cumin

1 red chilli, chopped

1 Tbsp fresh ginger, roughly chopped

2 limes, 1 for zest and juice, 1 for garnish

¼ cup coriander, chopped

12 prawns, large, tails left on

12 bamboo skewers

1. In a mortar and pestle, grind the sesame oil, garlic, chilli, cumin, ginger, lime and coriander together until well combined.

2. Place the prawns in a medium-sized bowl. Rub the marinade over the prawns and refrigerate until needed.

3. Soak the skewers in water for 30 minutes, then thread a prawn on to each skewer.

4. Heat a barbecue or frying pan to a high heat, and cook prawns for 1-2 minutes, turn and repeat on the other side.

5. Serve hot with a squeeze of lime.

- Recipe by Angela Casley