Summer recipes: Easy bakes for the bach

A simple date loaf that is wonderful fresh or toasted. Photo by Babiche Martens.

These simple bakes require minimal equipment, are quick to whip up and are guaranteed to keep the hungry hordes at bay after a long day at the beach.

Date loaf

Dates and blue cheese are a match made in heaven. I love fresh dates stuffed with a soft blue cheese. Here, however, the blue cheese acts as a spread and is divine - and the hint of fresh ginger is a spicy surprise. This loaf is also delicious sliced and toasted.

Makes one loaf

350g pitted dates, chopped roughly

25g butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups water

2 Tbsp freshly grated ginger

2 cups self-raising flour

4 eggs, lightly whisked

100g blue cheese, to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Place the dates, butter, brown sugar and water into a medium-sized saucepan. Bring to the boil for two minutes then turn off. Stir through the ginger, then allow the mixture to cool.

3. Add the flour and eggs, mixing well. Pour the batter into your loaf tin and put into the oven for 50 minutes. Cool in the tin before serving.

4. Slice to serve with either blue cheese or butter.

- Recipe by Angela Casley

Rice bubble biscuits

The whole family will love these rice bubble biscuits. Photo by Babiche Martens.

These rich and buttery rice bubble biscuits were always a treat to find in our school lunch boxes. They're moreish and wonderful with a cup of tea.

Makes 24



225 g butter, melted and cooled

1 cup sugar

1 egg, lightly whisked

1 tsp baking soda

1 pinch salt

1¾ cups plain flour

2 cups rice bubbles

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper.

2. Place the butter in a large bowl. Add the sugar, egg, soda, salt, flour and rice bubbles, combining well.

3. Using a dessert spoon, place even dollops on your tray, allowing for a little spreading. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove and cool on the tray for 10 minutes then move to a cooling rack.

4. Store in an airtight container.

- Recipe by Angela Casley

Ricotta and lemon scones

Scones are so easy to make and the addition of lemon and blueberries makes them extra special. Photo by Tam West

Moist and light, these scones are great any time of the day.

Makes six

1¼ cups self raising flour

¼ cup sugar

50g cold butter, diced

½ cup currants

200g ricotta cheese

2 lemons, finely grated zest

1 Tbsp milk, for glazing

1. Heat the oven to 200C. Set the oven baking rack about the centre of the oven. Place a baking tray in the oven to preheat.

2. Sift the flour into a bowl and add the sugar. Rub in the butter with your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Shake the bowl two to three times so any large pieces of butter come to the top to be rubbed in.

3. Stir in the currants and make a well in the centre.

4. Mix together the ricotta and lemon zest and stir into the dry ingredients, using a knife to form a soft dough. Turn out on to a lightly-floured surface and knead quickly and lightly to bring together. Use the heel of your hand to press the dough into a 2.5cm-thick round.

5. Remove preheated tray from the oven and place dough on it. Use a sharp knife to mark into six to eight wedges, cutting just through the surface. Brush with the milk and place in the oven for 20 minutes until well risen and golden.

6. Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack. Cover with a clean tea towel and allow to steam for a minute or two before serving.

- Recipe by Kathy Paterson