Summer recipes: Kid-friendly cooking ideas

Use your favourite pork sausage to create a fun, portable snack these school holidays. Photo / Tam West

It's the school holidays and keeping the kids fed and happy can be a challenge. But these recipes make it fun and easy – and the kids might even want to help.

No-frills sausage rolls

