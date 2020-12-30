Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Summer recipes: New Year's Eve canapes

4 minutes to read

Classic Kiwi mini whitebait fritters are a party favourite. Photo by Babiche Martens

NZ Herald

Give your New Year's Eve a classic sophistication with these picture-perfect bite-sized canapes.

Whitebait fritters

Mention whitebait fritters and suddenly everyone is in the kitchen eating them straight from the pan, with a squeeze

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.