Summer recipes: Sensational summer seafood

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy fresh, New Zealand mussels. Photo / Only Marlborough

If you are lucky enough to have caught your own these holidays, that's great - if not, these recipes will turn your store-bought seafood into something sensational.

The ultimate Kiwi beer batter

Everyone should try their hand at beer-battered fish at home, at least once. Photo / Tam West

After catching a few 30cm-plus choice snappers or picking up a few fresh, already trimmed fillets from your local fishmonger, try dipping them into this super-easy beer batter. Have everything laid out ready to go before mixing the batter, the fresher the batter the crispier the result! (Find full step-by-step instructions online at Herald Premium)

Serves four

1 ½ cups self-raising flour

1 tsp salt

1 egg, whisked until fluffy

330ml beer, very cold

4 fish fillets

Plain flour, for coating

1 ½ Ltr vegetable oil, for deep frying

1. Heat the oil in a deep pot or deep fryer to 180C. Have your fish fillets, coating flour, tongs and a tray lined with paper towels ready to go.

2. Place the self-raising flour and salt in a bowl, make a well and pour the egg into the centre, pour over the beer and whisk until a smooth batter forms.

3. Dip the fillets one at a time into the flour, shake off excess, then dip into the batter. Carefully lower the fillet into the hot oil, and drag it backwards and forwards for a few seconds before letting it go — this will help to seal the batter.

4. Cook for two to four minutes, depending on the thickness of each fillet, until crisp and golden. Lift out of the oil and drain on paper towels, season with salt and serve with lemon.

- Recipe by Geoff Scott

Mussels in white wine sauce

Steamed mussels are a wonderfully easy and sustainable seafood dish. Photo / Tam West

For an easy, delicious and environmentally-friendly meal, give these moreish mussels a try.

Serves four

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely sliced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

½ tsp salt

24 mussels, cleaned

⅓ cup white wine

¼ cup cream

1 handful fresh parsley, chopped

4 servings of crusty bread, grilled

1. Heat olive oil in a large saucepan. Add onion and garlic with salt and gently fry until soft.

2. Add mussels and stir constantly over medium heat until they start to open. Add white wine, cover and steam until mussels are just cooked.

3. Remove mussels to a warm oven. Add cream to cooking liquor and reduce to thicken. Return mussels to the sauce, add a large handful of chopped parsley and toss. Serve with grilled sourdough or crusty French bread.

- Recipe by Warren Elwin

Chilli tomato prawns

These chilli tomato prawns are wonderful served on bao buns. Photo / Babiche Martens

These chilli tomato prawns are quick and simple with a punchy flavour. They make a great entree, or double the recipe and call it dinner. Serve spooned in heated Chinese buns with a sprinkle of chilli flakes to give extra pep for those who like a little spice. These are great with a cold beer.

Serves four

1 Tbsp oil

1 spring onion, sliced thinly

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 Tbsp grated ginger

4 vine tomatoes, chopped roughly

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp white wine

1 tsp lemon zest

400g prawns, large

½ cup chopped chives

1 sprinkle of chilli flakes

1 packet Chinese steamed buns or 1 packet flatbreads, to serve

1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the spring onion, garlic and ginger, cooking for three minutes to soften. Add the tomatoes and cook until completely softened.

2. Add the soy, sugar, wine and zest, stirring through. Add the prawns, cooking them until they change to pink. Allow most of the juice to reduce so the sauce just coats the prawns.

3. Sprinkle with chives and chilli flakes to taste.

4. Serve hot in Chinese steamed buns or wrapped in flatbreads.

- Recipe by Angela Casley