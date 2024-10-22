Westmere Butchery in Westmere, Auckland.

It’s official, Westmere Butchery has taken out the top prize in this year’s sausage awards with its pork and leek iteration.

The historic Auckland business received the Supreme Award accolade at the 2024 Dunningham’s Great New Zealand Sausage Competition, presented at an industry event in Auckland on Tuesday night.

What makes a winning snag? Judges acknowledged the Westmere Butchery’s classic combination of flavours. Kathy Paterson noted that the “perfectly cooked” leek gave the sausage an exceptional texture, declaring it “a truly delicious sausage”. Judge Brian Everton lauded its technical superiority, with “well-balanced and evenly distributed the ingredients were throughout the sausage”.

Over 800 bangers, snags, snarlers, meatballs and patties from 108 businesses competed across 16 categories – 13 for sausages and three mince sections.

Judging was a two-stage process. The first took eight days, with a 34-strong panel assessing composition, taste, texture and appearance. Top-scoring category entries moved on to the next round, where they competed for the Supreme Award.