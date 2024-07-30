The winning pie? A slow-cooked “Sumatra style” beef pie that celebrity judge Sid Sahrawat described as “beautiful” to eat.

Arlyn Thompson and Rangiora Bakery's entry in the Bakels NZ Pie Awards 2024, a slow-cooked Sumatra-style beef pie.

“The flavours are so well balanced and the pastry and tender meat are a perfect comfort combination,” Sahrawat said in a media release. “On a cold winter’s night, that’s the pie you want to eat.”

The win has made Thompson – who also took home the Gold Award in the Mince & Gravy category – the second woman to win the Supreme prize. Sopheap Long, of Euro Patisserie Torbay, was the first woman to win the Supreme award in 2021, and she’s a finalist in seven categories this year. Of the 110 finalist pies this year, 26 were baked by women.

All judging is blind. Pies are identified by a number and ingredients are listed, but judges have no way of knowing who made the pie or where it came from.

Including Thompson, eight South Island bakers were among the finalists this year. They’re outnumbered by businesses located in the North Island. Of the finalists across all categories, 62 pies were from 23 Auckland bakeries.

Famously, the Supreme Award has long been dominated by the respected Patrick Lam, who has won eight times, including in 2023, with his Gourmet Meat entry, a roast duck pie. Lam did well in the 2024 competition, and this year the Tauranga baker won the Gold Awards in the Steak & Gravy and Vegetarian categories, took home Bronze in Potato Top, and was a finalist in four other categories.

Deliberations for the Supreme Award take place behind closed doors, and they followed a long day of judging last Thursday.

Rules are strict, as we explained last week, with weight limits and ingredient parameters. And, with the exception of the Café Boutique category, all pies have to be made from pastry created from scratch.

There were 11 categories this year – Mince & Cheese and Steak & Cheese are the largest, with Gourmet Meat the third most popular with bakers – and each category has 10 ranked finalists, and dedicated awards (gold, silver, bronze and highly commended).

Mince & Cheese

Gold Award: Theara Keo, Taste Bakery and Roast, Henderson, Auckland

Silver Award: Kaing Sok, My Bakery Cafe, Glen Eden, Auckland

Bronze Award: Sopheap Long, Euro Patisserie Torbay, Torbay, Auckland

Highly Commended: Sok Heang Nguon, Taste Cafe and Bakery Avondale, Avondale, Auckland

Steak & Cheese

Gold Award: Tola Chhunleng, Freemans Bakery and Cafe, Glenfield, Auckland

Silver Award: Tina Yi, Mairangi Bay Bakery, Mairangi Bay, Auckland

Bronze Award: Shane Kearns, The Baker, Tīrau

Highly Commended: Sopheap Long, Euro Patisserie Torbay, Torbay, Auckland

Gourmet Meat

Gold Award: Arlyn Thompson, Rangiora Bakery, Rangiora - Slow-cooked Sumatra-style beef pie

Silver Award: Jason Hay, Richoux Patisserie Ellerslie, Ellerslie, Auckland - Maui’s Mana Pie

Bronze Award: Srieng Choeu, Fresh Bun Café, Tuakau - Scallop with creamy white sauce pie

Highly Commended: Murray Gray, Mataura Mutton Pies, Mataura - Mutton mince and breadcrumbs pie

Bacon & Egg

Gold Award: Cheth Bun, Eurobake Espresso Ltd, Kumeū, Auckland

Silver Award: Theara Keo, Taste Bakery and Roast, Henderson, Auckland

Bronze Award: Seila Ly, Hillcrest Bakery and Cafe, Hamilton

Highly Commended: Tola Chhunleng, Freemans Bakery and Cafe, Glenfield, Auckland

Mince & Gravy

Gold Award: Arlyn Thompson, Rangiora Bakery, Rangiora

Silver Award: Mr Soem Top, Dinsdale Bakery, Hamilton

Bronze Award: Tina Yi, Mairangi Bay Bakery, Mairangi Bay, Auckland

Highly Commended: Jason Hay, Richoux Patisserie Ellerslie, Ellerslie, Auckland

Steak & Gravy

Gold Award: Patrick Lam, Patrick’s Pie Group Limited, Tauranga

Silver Award: Kaing Sok, My Bakery Cafe, Glen Eden, Auckland

Bronze Award: Jason Kupe, The Butchers Pie, Rolleston

Highly Commended: Buntha Meng, Wild Grain Bakery, Wainui

Potato Top

Gold Award: Kaing Sok, My Bakery Cafe, Glen Eden, Auckland

Silver Award: Bun Heng Wong, Julia Bakery, Ellerslie, Auckland

Bronze Award: Patrick Lam, Patrick’s Pie Group Limited, Tauranga

Highly Commended: Samraksmey So, Rosedale Bakery & Café, Rosedale, Auckland

Chicken & Vegetables

Gold Award: Buntha Meng, Wild Grain Bakery, Silverdale, Auckland

Silver Award: Sopheap Long, Euro Patisserie Torbay, Torbay, Auckland

Bronze Award: Chamnan Ly, Piefee, Auckland CBD

Highly Commended: Kaing Sok, My Bakery Cafe, Glen Eden, Auckland

Vegetarian

Gold Award: Patrick Lam, Patrick’s Pie Group Limited, Tauranga - Stir-fried vegetable with potato pie

Silver Award: Songheng Sor, High Bakery & Café, Silverdale, Auckland - Spinach, mushroom and onion pie

Bronze Award: Avina Tran, Paetiki Bakery, Taupō - Pumpkin, broccoli, potato and mushroom pie

Highly Commended: Kaing Sok, My Bakery Cafe, Glen Eden, Auckland - Creamy spinach and vegetable mix with camembert pie

Café Boutique

Gold Award: Kerry Wellman, Leeves at Portstone, Woolston, Christchurch - “Winter Pudding” pie

Silver Award: Peggy Zhang, Kitchen Republic, Otūmoetai, Tauranga - Sunday roast lamb pie

Bronze Award: Bridget Mcnaught, Relish Rangitikei, Hunterville - Slow-cooked pork with jalapeño pie

Highly Commended: Anthony Pearson, Kerikeri Bakehouse, Kerikeri - Double cheeseburger pie

Commercial/Wholesale

Gold Award: Jason Danielson, Kaipai Bakery, Wānaka

Silver Award: Martyn Mayston, Bake Shack, Mount Maunganui

Bronze Award: Kerry Orchard, Gourmet Foods Ltd, Judea, Tauranga

Highly Commended: Tom Grooten, Dad’s Pies, Silverdale, Auckland

Emma Gleason is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and entertainment deputy editor. Based in Auckland, she covers culture, entertainment and more. (And she loves a pie).