Patrick Morgan, of the Cycling Action Network, said kids loved the fun and convenience of cycling safely, and protected infrastructure and traffic calming measures would help to enable that.

Auckland Transport told the Herald it has also received letters from the Grey Lynn Residents Association and six Westmere businesses in support of the current works.

The Westmere Butchery is one of several businesses complaining of disruption from the project.

It was first proposed in 2016, with an extra $7.3 million spent on investigation, design and consulting before construction began in 2023.

Nick Koch, who owns the Twisted Tomato cafe on Pt Chevalier Rd, said there was nowhere for regular customers to park. He said business had plummeted by 50% over eight months.

On Father’s Day last weekend, Koch’s cafe was fully booked, the food was prepped and walk-ins were being turned away before the day turned into a nightmare.

He said people started calling the cafe to cancel their bookings after driving around, trying to find car parks and giving up.

Six of the 18 bookings were cancelled, he said.

“People are not going to park four streets away to come to the cafe.

“I understand the need for stormwater and wastewater upgrades but why cycle lanes? This country doesn’t need cycle lanes.”

A council spokesperson said the area was currently under traffic management, with limited parking and roadside parking was available on two nearby streets.

Once work was complete, there would be 10 metres of car parking directly outside Twisted Tomato and neighbouring businesses, with more spaces along Pt Chevalier Rd, the spokesperson said.

Lawrence von Sturmer, who owns the Ray White Pt Chevalier real estate business, said the project would make Pt Chevalier Rd more usable, friendlier, safer and better for the community.

“It would be nice to see it finished and done. It is causing disruption but people just need to stay positive.”

Auckland Transport's new cycle lane, left, on Pt Chevalier Rd. Photo / Michael Craig

He was not sure about the reduction in parking, however, saying some properties in Meola Rd would require visitors to walk up to 300m.

“If you ... [don’t] have off-street parking then your property value is definitely going to be impacted,” he said.

McKendry said the Westmere Butchery was an award-winning business attracting customers from across the city and he would hate to lose them because of a cycle lane.

On a recent Saturday, a staff member counted 12 to 14 cyclists between 8am and 4pm, he said.

“On a Sunday we would have 500 to 600 customers. At the moment that is down to 400 and that is due to people not being able to park. People come and see the parking is jam-packed and don’t want to stop or wait.”

AT’s Group Manager Infrastructure and Delivery, Mark Banfield, told the Herald in a statement “The project is making great progress but construction on this scale is never easy. We are committed to continuing to work with those affected, both businesses and residents, to get this done for the community,

“This is necessary and demanding work and the majority of businesses and residents have been understanding and supportive.

“I am confident of great outcomes for the community, future proofing the area for decades to come.”

Twisted Tomato Cafe owner, Nick Koch said he suffered a big loss of business on Father's Day. Photo / Michael Craig

Jewellery designer Dorothy de Lautour, who owns a workshop on Pt Chevalier Rd, said: “Local businesses have been collateral damage to AT’s social experiments with the cycle lanes and slowing down traffic and the expectation we should take it on the chin for another year.

“I haven’t been able to get into my workshop. They dug up the footpaths. I only have access to the front door. Is that even legal? And then they charge us rates on top of that.

“The council could be doing a lot more. I suggested why not give all the people working here a $50 voucher to spend in the shops to support the locals.” She said she had lost 80 per cent of her income, shut up shop and cancelled jewellery classes while construction dragged on.

Construction works on Pt Chevalier Road. Photo / Michael Craig



