Local schools back the project and real estate agent Lawrence von Sturmer says it will make Pt Chevalier Rd more usable, friendlier, safer, and better for the community.
The Westmere Butchery is an Auckland institution but the future of the 100-year-old business is up in the air.
A couple of weeks ago, manager Glen McKendry hung up his apron to attend an href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/auckland-transport-board-ignores-wishes-of-mayor-wayne-brown-and-hands-at-boss-large-salary-and-bonus-scheme/JFH3KTH7SZFDRHUXX7SCVM7K7M/" target="_blank">Auckland Transport board meeting at which he said taking away parking for a cycle lane would hurt business.
He compared the situation to new motorways bypassing small towns such as Pōkeno, saying doing that in Westmere “will kill the community because people won’t go there because they can’t get parking”.
Lawrence von Sturmer, who owns the Ray White Pt Chevalier real estate business, said the project would make Pt Chevalier Rd more usable, friendlier, safer and better for the community.
“It would be nice to see it finished and done. It is causing disruption but people just need to stay positive.”
He was not sure about the reduction in parking, however, saying some properties in Meola Rd would require visitors to walk up to 300m.
“If you ... [don’t] have off-street parking then your property value is definitely going to be impacted,” he said.
McKendry said the Westmere Butchery was an award-winning business attracting customers from across the city and he would hate to lose them because of a cycle lane.
On a recent Saturday, a staff member counted 12 to 14 cyclists between 8am and 4pm, he said.
“On a Sunday we would have 500 to 600 customers. At the moment that is down to 400 and that is due to people not being able to park. People come and see the parking is jam-packed and don’t want to stop or wait.”
AT’s Group Manager Infrastructure and Delivery, Mark Banfield, told the Herald in a statement “The project is making great progress but construction on this scale is never easy. We are committed to continuing to work with those affected, both businesses and residents, to get this done for the community,
“This is necessary and demanding work and the majority of businesses and residents have been understanding and supportive.
“I am confident of great outcomes for the community, future proofing the area for decades to come.”
Jewellery designer Dorothy de Lautour, who owns a workshop on Pt Chevalier Rd, said: “Local businesses have been collateral damage to AT’s social experiments with the cycle lanes and slowing down traffic and the expectation we should take it on the chin for another year.
“I haven’t been able to get into my workshop. They dug up the footpaths. I only have access to the front door. Is that even legal? And then they charge us rates on top of that.
“The council could be doing a lot more. I suggested why not give all the people working here a $50 voucher to spend in the shops to support the locals.” She said she had lost 80 per cent of her income, shut up shop and cancelled jewellery classes while construction dragged on.