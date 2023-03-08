New Zealand's biggest bank pays up after scammers target pensioner, why things aren’t all as they seem in the health sector and documents reveal fears our Government has over China in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Student motorists at a central Auckland high school are upset at having to pay up to $40 a week for parking after fees were introduced at a council-owned car park, with fears it will stop some attending class.

A public car park next to Western Springs College used by visitors to the city’s zoo and transport museum is now charging up to $8 a day for parking to cover the cost of maintenance.

The parking fees have been introduced as a part of an accessibility project by the Auckland Council-controlled organisation Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

Charges came into effect yesterday.

A Western Springs College Year 13 student who uses a car to get to school said opposition to the charges had fallen on deaf ears.

The new cost was steep for teen drivers who now faced limited free parking options in the immediate area.

The student also feared it would prevent students from coming to class.

“All of the surrounding roads and parks are either 80-minute parks or paid.

“Our school had a petition with over 200 signatures but the plan has still gone ahead,” he said.

Many students relied on their cars to get to school, with charges affecting especially those from lower-income households, the student said.

“And our Māori waiorea unit students, as they have no school zone and come from all over Auckland.

“This is going to make the attendance situation even worse than it already is,” he said.

But the council-controlled organisation who is behind the new charging regime says the school told them they were keen for students to use more sustainable forms of transport to get to and from school and most students did not have cars.

A spokesperson for the Western Springs Accessibility Project said for those that did bring their own vehicles there was still free street parking available.

“Students who bring their cars to school can still park for free along Motions Rd and Old Mill Rd with some spaces on the zoo side time-restricted to three hours.

“However, the school has indicated that they are keen for students to use alternative and more sustainable forms of transport to travel to and from school, and cars are a commodity most students do not have.”

The spokesperson said paid parking in car parks at the nearby zoo and near the school was introduced as part of the Western Springs Accessibility Project and was developed in consultation with both the school and key nearby attractions.

“The car park adjacent to TAPAC and Western Springs College is owned by Auckland Council but operated and maintained by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) for use by visitors to the zoo.

A key aim of the accessibility project was to provide more reliable carparking for visitors to the zoo and MOTAT.

“Audience research over the last few years indicates that one in four visitors to the Western Springs precinct drive away as they are unable to find a car park near MOTAT and the zoo.

“This has been a point of frustration for our visitors and the local community for many years; and one that the changes will help to address,” said the spokesperson.

