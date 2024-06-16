Flooding signs have been placed on Elstree Ave in Glen Innes overnight after heavy rain caused surface flooding. Video / Hayden Woodward

Power has been restored in West Auckland and on the North Shore after thousands of homes were plunged into darkness this morning.

The cause of the outage is still unknown.

The power cut was first reported shortly after 7am, according to power company Vector’s outage map.

The outage stretched from Mairangi Bay to Long Bay, as well as parts of Albany and Rosedale.

To the west, Muriwai, Waimauku and Huapai were also in the dark. It’s not clear if the outages were related.

The power outage hit thousands of homes in West Auckland and on Auckland's North Shore.

Posters on social media report traffic lights are also out.

Vector has not given any reason for the outage or any estimated restoration time. The company’s website says a crew was on its way to investigate the cause.















