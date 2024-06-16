Power is out to thousands of properties in the Coromandel.

Thousands of properties on the Coromandel Peninsula are without power after rough weather battered the area overnight on Sunday.

Properties between Oputere in the north and Whiritoa to the south lost electricity just after midnight.

PowerCo reported multiple outages across its network and estimated power would be reconnected between 10am and 12 noon today.

The region was hit by heavy downpours just before 11pm on Sunday.

Power outages were also reported in Tauranga and Matamata.

On Sunday, MetService warned of the potential for severe thunderstorms overnight and torrential downpours.

Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Gisborne were under severe thunderstorm watches until 7am today, while a heavy rain watch remained in force in Gisborne until 9am, according to the MetService website.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said the slow-moving low, currently draped across most of the Tasman Sea, had been behind rainy conditions around the country over the past few days and was forecast to linger through much of the working week.

”Right now, it basically encompasses the whole of the Tasman Sea - its western flank is affecting the New South Wales coast - so it’s a big unit.”



















