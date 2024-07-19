When the Herald visited the home last month, tip trucks carrying dirt rumbled in and out of the neighbouring property, while several high-vis workers came and went.
Behind the home’s backyard, large concrete pillars jutted from the ground where a basement and multi-level car park is taking shape.
The car park will stand where sunrises had once been visible over the lawn bowls greens and where the family once took in sweeping Auckland views, Andrews’ son Kevin said.
Foodstuffs says it offered to buy the home
Foodstuffs said it had been working closely with the family, other neighbours and the community throughout the build process for the new supermarket.
“This included the offer to purchase, at above CV, direct neighbours of the site, including 12 Parr Road,” the spokeswoman said.
“We respect the owner of 12 Parr Road’s decision not to progress negotiations with us at the time and to instead list their commercially-zoned land on the open market.”
She said the group had “maintained a close and amicable relationship with the family” and had worked hard to “minimise any impact while meeting all the conditions set out in our resource consent”.
Work was “on track to open this exciting new addition to the Point Chevalier community towards the second half of 2025″, she said.
‘No bites’ but family positive home will sell
With a lifetime of Point Chevalier memories, the family wants to find another three-to-four-bedroom home in the suburb.
They can only buy again if they sell first, Andrews said.
And despite house sales slumping across Auckland and New Zealand this year, Andrews remains sure his land is valuable.
“Nothing is happening anywhere, it’s a waiting time,” he said of the market.
“But I’m telling you it’s going to go, its the only bit of land up in Point Chev right by the shops.”
Shirley Daniel from Beckett real estate is the selling agent and said the property has yet to attract serious “bites” from buyers.
A local vet clinic had been among those interested. The site could have allowed the clinic to expand to keep animals overnight because the lack of neighbours meant they wouldn’t have had neighbours complaining about barking dogs, Daniel said.
The Andrews family had been asking a high price in the current market, she said.
Yet the property’s value is in its potential as a commercial site, capable of being developed into multi-storeys, she said.
A few doors down, a 3238sq m land section is now on sale with resource consent for an eight-level building complex.
The consent allows for a mix of 177 apartments with lower-floor commercial spaces.
Point Chevalier’s shopping district along Great North Rd with its major bus route is also tipped as a future development hot spot, Daniel said.
“[The Andrews’ land] is going to be a commercial business and what a brilliant position to be in, right behind New World,” she said.
$2.5 million goes a long way in Pt Chev in 2024
When Foodstuffs began talking to the Andrews’ family in early-to-mid 2022, Point Chevalier house prices were coming off record highs, Daniel said.
Yet quality homes can be snapped up in 2024 for considerably less.