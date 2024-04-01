Voyager 2023 media awards
What people really think of cycleways and other transport revelations - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Janette Sadik-Khan, one of the worlds leading experts on urban design, was in Auckland last week. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

OPINION

Three sets of numbers to conjure with. The first: New York, city of cars, has three million more people than the whole of New Zealand, but a third fewer traffic deaths.

The

