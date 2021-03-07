Workshops in jewellery during Artists Open Studios

Frances Stachl is holding workshops in jewellery making as part of Artists Open Studios. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

One of the attractions of this year's Artists Open Studios is the inclusion of artistic workshops, in which people can learn things like printmaking, felting, block printing and working with a product called Powertex, which hardens fabric for use in fibre art.

Also on the programme are jewellery making workshops run by artistic jeweller Frances Stachl in her workshop, studio and shop called A Place for Hammers at 68B Guyton St.

Although the workshops are just three and four hours long, Frances feels a lot can be achieved.

"They are taster workshops … you learn what jewellery making entails."

Her workshops involve a number of skills and she feels each is an achievable project. Students will work with sterling silver supplied by Frances.

"With rings and earrings, the main thing is that when you put them on they are comfortable.

"I like quite big earrings, but there's a trick to making bulk that's light … visual bulk, rather than actual bulk.

"It's that thing of negative space, drawing in mid-air rather than making a piece of jewellery."

Frances can teach four or five at a time in her studio. Each student will leave with a piece of jewellery – in the case of the ring students, a ring, and the earring students will leave with a pair of studs and a pair of hoop or drop earrings they have made themselves.

"It's like a product class, rather than a process class."

They will learn the basics of the process.

Frances is looking forward to Artists Open Studios.

"I'm not surprised, because I think this is a lovely community, but I am impressed and really quite touched at the number of people who do come out to look. It's as important to them as it is to us."

The Details

What: Beginner Jewellery, the Ring

When: Session 1: March 14, 9.30am-12.45pm

Session 2: March 24, 9.30am-12.45pm

Where: 68B Guyton St

Cost: $180.

Details: Contact 021 073 8707 or fstachl@hotmail.com

What: Beginner Jewellery, the Earrings

When: Session 1: March 14, 2-6pm

Session 2: March 24, 2-6pm

Where: 68B Guyton St

Cost: $200.

Details: Contact 021 073 8707 or fstachl@hotmail.com