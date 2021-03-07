Race Unity Week celebrations in Whanganui include range of activities

Celebrating Race Unity Day in Whanganui last year are (from left) Pushpa Prasad, Meng Foon and Hellen Puhipuhi. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Race Unity Week will again give people a chance to communicate their culture to the mainstream, Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei/Whanganui president Pushpa Prasad says.

She's planning four days of cultural displays and activities in the UCOL atrium from March 15 to 18, and a day when dignitaries listen to the speeches of youth on March 20.

It's the second time the council has organised a Race Unity Week, and Prasad wants to make it an annual event.

Each lunchtime session at the atrium will open with a pōwhiri at 11am. On Monday, March 15 there will be Indian henna arts, chalk designs, stories and knitting. Tuesday, March 16 is a Pasifika day, when Teena Lawrence will teach people how to make island-style hairpieces and screen printing.

Wednesday, March 17 is for Māori arts, such as harakeke weaving, with Lee Williams. There will also be community drumming. Asian crafts such as origami will feature on Thursday, March 18.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon is coming to Whanganui on Saturday, March 20 and Prasad has also invited New Zealand's first Asian police inspector Rakesh Naidoo, Whanganui MP Steph Lewis, Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall, Multicultural New Zealand president Pancha Narayanan and kaumātua John Maihi and Jayson Herewini.

They will gather in the green space on Ridgway St at 10.30am for a pōwhiri, a performance by Pacific dance group Hula Beatz and to listen to speeches by young people.

The speeches on diversity and racial harmony, will be judged and there will be cash prizes for the best three.