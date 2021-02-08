Whanganui welcomes Chinese New Year with celebration at Community House

Diana Liu will lead a number of Chinese New Year activities including a tea ceremony. Photo / Supplied

The 2021 Chinese New Year begins on Friday and the Whanganui Multicultural Council is hosting a special Journey to the East evening to celebrate the Year of the Ox.

Organiser Diana Liu said the community is invited to experience authentic Chinese traditions and learn what the new lunar year is about.

"Traditionally Chinese New Year is the time when people are reminded of their value, their connection with the divine, bond of family and the appreciation of nature," she said.

Chinese New Year is the greatest festival of all the abundant traditions and festivals celebrated in her culture, Liu said.

"The event is free and everyone is welcome. Just bring along a pot luck dish to share and enjoy a journey to the East.

"There will be an opportunity to dress up yourself in Chinese costumes and take photos, refresh your body and energy with an ancient Chinese meditation and try using a brush pen to learn to write Chinese characters."

Liu will also perform a Ming Dynasty tea ceremony and spot prizes will be awarded.

"And of course there will be dumplings," Liu said.

The Chinese calendar defines the lunar month with the Northern Hemisphere winter solstice so the New Year usually begins with the second new moon occurring in January or February each year.

Traditionally, festivities continue for two weeks and end with a special lantern festival, which signals the end of the celebration period.

Chinese New Year is a public holiday in China, which lasts for a few days. It is also a public holiday in countries such as Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, North Korea, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam.

Chinese/Korean New Year Potluck Dinner: 6.30pm to 9pm, Friday, February 12, Community House, Ridgway St. A plate of food to share is requested (no beef dishes please). RSVP or inquiries to Teena Lawrence 021 1125 813 or Pushpa Prasad 021 0254 0709.