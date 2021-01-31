Whanganui news in brief: Swim warning but paddling popular

Paddling the Whanganui River has been popular with a lot of people this summer. Photo / file

Patea swim warning

South Taranaki District Council is warning people not to swim in the area around the Patea boat ramp where routine sampling by the Taranaki Regional Council has found high levels of E. coli. People should not collect shellfish and plant life or come into contact with the water, and should keep pets away from the water. Warning signs have been erected and more water samples will be taken next week. Levels at Patea's Mana Bay have tested clear.

Stop/Go work

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says a stop/go will be in place near Watt Livingston Rd on State Highway 3 for resurfacing work between 6am and 6pm Monday to Friday. Motorists are asked to plan ahead, stick to the temporary speed limits through the site and allow extra time for travel. If there is bad weather, the works may be postponed or extended at short notice.

Paddling popular

Paddling the Whanganui River has been popular with a lot of people this summer, especially Kiwis, a Conservation Department spokeswoman says. Most campsites on the Whanganui Journey are full on most nights, and there is a ranger at each during the summer season. People intending to paddle the river are asked not to come if they are sick, to be adequately prepared and to book ahead to avoid overcrowding.

Join choir

The Wanganui Community Choir has its first meeting in 2021 on February 1, with new musical director Caleb Arthur and new pianist Shontae Arthur. It is a mixed choir that sings four-part harmony and aims to be fun - with no audition needed. New members are welcome. The choir meets every Monday at 7pm at the Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Mountain sign

A new billboard greets users of the Sky Waka at the Whakapapa ski area on Mt Ruapehu. It reminds them to check in by clicking the Covid-19 app on their phones, keep their hands clean and be considerate of others. The ski area is run by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts and its chief executive Jono Dean hopes visitors will heed the message and keep Covid-19 at bay, leaving the mountain open to Australian skiers this winter.