February focus on cycling in Whanganui as Bike Wise returns

There will be special events for children during Bike Wise Month. Photo / File

Social rides to North Mole and Upokongaro, races, a pancake breakfast and a Big Bike Film night are all planned for the next six weeks in Whanganui.

Bike Wise Whanganui has 15 events, starting tomorrow with a session for parents who want to teach their children how to ride.

The events are provided by various cycling groups, Whanganui District Council active transport facilitator Norman Gruebsch said. They are "a great effort to highlight cycling as a way of transport, a healthy recreational activity and as a sport".

Council records show that cycling has had an upsurge in popularity, helped by the Covid-19 lockdown and new Upokongaro cycle bridge.

Five Bike Wise events will be provided by the council's Let's Go/Mā Ake programme. One is for people who want to start cycling again after a long break. Bicycles and helmets will be provided for people without them, spokeswoman Michelle Mackenzie said.

Some of the events are annual highlights, such as the Frocks on Bikes ride and the Go By Bike Day pancake breakfast. Former Whanganui Bicycle Users' Group co-ordinator Lyneke Onderwater will be returning to help flip the pancakes.

Several events are races, including road and track races, and a set of mountain bike events for children.

The Big Bike Film Night is circulated in New Zealand by Brett Cotter. In Whanganui it's on February 19 at 7pm in the Davis Lecture Theatre. There will be 13 films shown and tickets can be bought at the door.

Velo Ronny's Tour de Whanganui invites people to ride four stages on river trails and go into a draw for a prize.

The month-long focus on cycling was started by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency some years ago. It has continued in Whanganui and the Bike Wise name has stuck, Gruebsch said.

The full Bike Wise programme is online at letsgowhanganui.org.nz.