The Monday Q&A: Whanganui cycling advocate Lyneke Onderwater leads way

The smile says it all... Lyneke Onderwater is the first official cyclist to cross the new Upokongaro Bridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

Every Monday, the Chronicle fires questions at a Whanganui local.

This week Laurel Stowell talks to Lyneke Onderwater; a cycling advocate, vegan, conservationist, tramper, a cooker of pancakes - and the first to cross the newly opened Upokongaro cycle bridge.

How did you feel about being the first person to cross the new Upokongaro cycle bridge after the official opening on December 2?

I thought it was a great recognition of the work I have done for cycling over the years.

I didn't know they were going to ask me. I had something else on that day but I felt I shouldn't miss the opening, so I went.

What have you done for cycling in Whanganui?

In 2013 I took on the Whanganui Bicycle Users' Group (WBUG). It was inactive, with no money and no resources. It was just a name. I decided that somebody had to do something.

I sent out a lot of newsletters, and organised events and rides. It was especially busy during Bike Wise Month, in February. My favourite activity was the pancake breakfast. I persuaded them that we should do pancakes. I'm hoping that it will still happen next year.

I have dropped that group now, and handed over the information and files. I was doing almost everything myself. It was getting frustrating and I wanted to do something else.

How did you come to be so keen on bicycles?

I grew up riding bikes in The Netherlands.

Bicycles are just the best way to get about. It's cheap and it's good, for your body and for your mind. You get to experience the surroundings and people around you.

I have done lots of cycle touring. I biked the world for four years.

Why don't you have a car?

I had one, but since I have been in Whanganui I found I used it very little. There's a lot happening, and you can access it all by bike. I joined the tramping club, and they provide transport.

Why did you come to New Zealand?

I came in 1985, for the space, the nuclear-free status and the beautiful mountains. I came as an immigrant, not as a visitor.

I had never been to New Zealand before but I had been to Australia. I liked it, but it was too hot. New Zealand was a kinder climate, and I had some distant relatives who could help me get in.

What do you do in Whanganui?

I work for the Coastal Restoration Trust of New Zealand, and I sometimes do a little bit of work for Horizons, searching for weeds. Tradescantia and climbing dock would be high on my list of least favourite weeds.

I live at the Quaker settlement, and I do some outdoor work there.

What is a good day out for you?

Tramping in the mountains, and wild places - without weeds. Once you have done weeds for a while it's a bit addictive and you see weeds everywhere.

What is your favourite meal?

It's something vegan, with beans or chickpeas, that someone else has cooked.

Mostly I'm just too busy and cooking is a last-minute thing, and because I live on my own I don't make a big effort.

I prefer having guests for pancake breakfasts rather than dinners. I make the best pancakes, especially during the apple season.

What are your wishes for the future?

I want to walk the Te Araroa trail sometime - maybe my version of it, because I don't like walking on the road or walking on farmland.

I also hope that my partner Adrie can come here. We knew each other in The Netherlands when we were young. In 2016 we got together when a friend suggested I go and visit him while I was over there visiting my mum.

At the moment it's a bit hard, because he can't come here and it's not a great idea for me to go there.