Whanganui Chronicle

On Your Bike: Whanganui police initiative gets kids moving and changes attitudes

Senior constables Jason Page and Rob Conder with Bike Shed owner Doug Rennie who has supported the initiative to donate bikes to Whanganui kids who need them. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

When Whanganui senior police constable Jason Page came up with the idea of a workplace toy appeal he did not expect to be repairing bicycles as well.

The Christmas toy appeal was Page's plan to

