On Your Bike: Whanganui police initiative gets kids moving and changes attitudes

Senior constables Jason Page and Rob Conder with Bike Shed owner Doug Rennie who has supported the initiative to donate bikes to Whanganui kids who need them. Photo / Bevan Conley

When Whanganui senior police constable Jason Page came up with the idea of a workplace toy appeal he did not expect to be repairing bicycles as well.

The Christmas toy appeal was Page's plan to assist Whanganui families with the financial stress of Christmas by gathering gifts for the police Safer Whānau team to deliver for the festive season.

Six months ago he began fixing bikes that were destined for disposal at auction thinking they could be added to the gift collection but things have taken a different course.

"My initial idea with the bikes was to add them to the Christmas present appeal," Page said.

"However, I realised there are many times throughout the year where we have opportunities to make a difference and how that help we provide, no matter how big or small, can be truly appreciated."

After talking with the district commander about the idea and getting his support, Page collected bikes and fixed them up during the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown phase.

Doug Rennie of The Bike Shed pitched in by donating parts, then school community officer and senior constable Rob Conder joined the effort reaching out to his contacts to source helmets and lights to gift with the bikes.

"My shed was getting really full of bikes," Page said.

"They needed to go to kids who could ride them."

He put the call out to other members of the dog-handler team, youth services, community, and the safer whānau team to keep the cycles in mind when attending family harm or youth-related incidents.

"More than 10 bikes and a scooter have been gifted and it was fantastic to hear from one of our bike recipients, a 15-year-old high school student, how cool it was to have one and that he could go places now," Page said.

"Having reliable means to get to and from school can mean less truancy and give a real sense of independence."

After Conder copped some verbal abuse from a teenager while making a school visit he sought a meeting with the youth.

"I established that he came from a troubled background and had been brought up to believe police were the enemy," Conder said.

"He wanted to make more of a connection, which was awesome."

When the youth walked past while Conder was delivering a bike to another student the next day, he said he wished he had one of his own so Conder and Page found a suitable one for him.

"He was so chuffed and appreciative of police," Conder said.

"I believe it really did leave a lasting impression on this youth, who otherwise would have continued to hate the police."

Rennie said he has been very happy to support the initiative.

"When you have a business it's always important to give back to the community that you live and work in."

Page was grateful for the support of colleagues who have supported the initiative. "I want to thank the staff who have donated bicycles, parts and accessories".

He is still keen to get more bikes or parts/accessories – and to hear from Central District colleagues about any child, youth or adult that would benefit from a bike.