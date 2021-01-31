Whanganui athletes take part in Snell's Mile Challenge at Cooks Gardens

Susan and Alec McNab approach the finish line at Cooks Gardens. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Six weeks after his fifth hip operation, the concept of walking a mile on crutches didn't faze Whanganui athletics coach Alec McNab.

McNab was one of around a dozen keen athletes in the over-60 category at the Snell's Mile Challenge event on Sunday, taking to the famous Cooks Gardens track alongside his wife Susan.

The event is held every year to commemorate Kiwi runner the late Sir Peter Snell breaking the world mile record at the ground in 1962. Participants from all age groups complete a one mile walk or run on the track.

Participants are split into age groups ranging from the under-12s to over-60s, and all receive a medal at the completion of their event.

Fresh off the track, McNab said the challenge was what drew him to the event.

"I had a hip replacement six weeks ago. Actually, it's been really successful, it was much more painful beforehand," McNab said.

An athletics coach at Whanganui Collegiate, McNab challenged his school community to take part and wanted to lead by example, despite the recent surgery.

"I've thrown out the challenge to people at Collegiate, and we've got over 40 people taking part.

"I said if you can do it, I can. I threw the challenge down a bit."

McNab said the event was great for Whanganui, getting people involved who are keen on keeping active.

"I think the event will grow again. It's lovely to get a good day.

Zac Whittaker (front) crosses the finish line. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"It also helps with more awareness and a lot of people came [to the Cooks Classic athletics event] last night because if they entered the [Snell's Challenge] mile they got a free pass. I think a lot of people get a buzz out of it."

Also taking to the track was Zac Whittaker, who decided to join in with his friends entering the race in the under-12 category.

"My friends were coming so I joined in.

"With running you can have fun with your friends."

Whittaker was closely followed by 5-year-old Hinemoana Harding, who was guided along the track by her uncle Jah.

"It was fun," Hinemoana said.

"I guided her along the track to make sure she finished," her uncle said.