Whanganui's Upokongaro School recipient of NZCT grant to resurface netball courts

Whanganui's Upokongaro School was announced this week as the beneficiary of an $18,000 grant, allowing the school to resurface its netball courts.

The grant was awarded by the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT), an organisation involved in the operation of gambling machines across the country. Profits from the machines go to supporting community causes throughout New Zealand.

The resurfacing of the concrete courts will enable them to be used as a multi-sport turf.

School spokeswoman Yvonne Leitch-Heggie said the grant will go a long way in engaging students in sporting activities.

"We believe that the needs of our children and their learning is paramount and for the school to provide a safe and stimulating learning environment for our students, which excites and challenges them to reach their full potential," Leitch-Heggie said.

"We will now have the ability to host other schools around Whanganui in sports like hockey and netball, including junior teams, due to the rubber matting underlay which improves safety."