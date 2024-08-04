Rotorua chef Rich Johns from Okere Falls Store is once again in the running for the top toasted sandwich title with his tantalising toastie, ‘Figgie in the Middle’.

The competition is open to all New Zealand eateries, with specific criteria requiring sandwiches to be toasted between two slices of bread and easily eaten by hand. Each toastie must include cheese (or a vegan substitute) and McClure’s Pickles, with the remaining ingredients left to the entrants’ creativity.

Head judge Kerry Tyack said this year’s entries had been top-notch, presenting his team of 30-plus judges around the country with an extremely tough task in choosing the finalists.

“2024 has been a challenging year in so many ways, not least choosing a set of finalists from a stellar line-up of top-tasting toasties.

“The judging team has noted a much higher standard of bread being used in this year’s toasties, the inclusion of green ingredients such as mesclun salad and recognition, especially from the older hands, that getting the toasting right, particularly for fillings with high moisture content, is critical to mess-free eating.

“Where we see a need for some extra care is in consistency and for taking the number of ingredients used a step too far. While the wild and wacky approach can yield some terrific toasties, it can also result in key ingredients being lost in a maelstrom of disparate tastes and textures.

2024 Great NZ Toastie Takeover entry from Capers Café & Store in Rotorua titled Brotha ‘Mmmm’.

“Overall, another fantastic year for toastie lovers around the motu and the establishment of new benchmarks to challenge Kiwi toastie makers.”

With the final round of judging starting this week, each toastie will again be judged on presentation, effectiveness of preparation technique, eatability, taste, innovation and originality.

Chef Rich Johns took out the top award in 2022 and is back in the running this year.

The supreme winner will walk away with a year’s worth of McClure’s Pickles, a custom Rikki Berger trophy and the prestigious title of best-toasted sandwich in the country.

The country’s top toasted sandwich will be revealed on August 21.

Great NZ Toastie Takeover finalists 2024:

NORTHLAND / AUCKLAND

Cazador Deli (Mt Eden) (previous finalist): The Chilango: Carnitas (heritage breed pork, fried and confit in its own fat), spiked with mild Mexican spices, smoked Scamorza cheese and dressed with a green salsa accented with McClure’s Spicy Pickles. Finished with a dusting of ‘sal de chapulin’ chilli and cricket salt.

Cheese on Toast (Birkenhead, Newmarket, Three Kings): Spicy Meatball Melt: Beef meatballs with caramelised onion, creamy chipotle, McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles, toasted up with C.O.T’s signature cheese blend on house made sourdough.

WAIKATO / BAY OF PLENTY

Capers Café & Store (Rotorua) Brotha ‘Mmmm’: Hoisin glazed pork belly with sweet chilli & garlic, McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles, crispy fried shallots, mozzarella, tasty cheese, spring onion, red onion & miso mayonnaise on garlic buttered Turkish sesame bread.

Okere Falls Store (Rotorua) (2022 Supreme Winner): Figgy In the Middle: Swiss cheese, pickle cheesecake mix, walnuts, figs, streaky bacon, rocket, chilli honey, blue cheese and McClure’s Pickles inside buttered sourdough and topped with copious amounts of grated parmesan.

Hayes Common (Hamilton East) (previous finalist): Turkish Reubenstein: Hayes corned beef and sauerkraut, McClure’s Sweet & Spicy pickles, Swiss cheese and hot sauce mayo on Turkish slab.

CENTRAL NORTH ISLAND

Jimmy Coops Lakehouse (Taupo): Smokey Mooloo: Lakeman Farms low-and-slow house smoked beef pastrami and short rib, grilled pineapple, melted provolone, McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles, Lakeman Stout BBQ Sauce and beer mustard relish in a wood fired panini, all topped with a deep fried McClure’s Dill Pickle Spear.

Brew Union (Palmerston North): The Smoked Chicken Ripper: Slices of smoked chicken and McClure’s Pickles smothered with the most deliciously extravagant beer and cheddar cheese sauce (made with our brewery’s very own Ripper NZ Pale Ale), folded through with spring onions and crispy crumbled pancetta, and all sandwiched between two slices of BABCO’s locally baked sourdough bread, served with a house-made caramelised onion mayo on the side.

WELLINGTON REGION

The Offering (Greytown) (previous finalist): Beefy Melt: Slow cooked, house smoked beef, The Offering four cheese blend, McClure’s Bread & Butter pickles, red onions, French mustard and house-made relish, all nestled between two slices of our house-made bread, and served with fries on the side.

Small Batch Coffee (Petone) (new entrant): Crackle Belly Rosti Tosti: House smoked free range pork belly (maple and pickle juice glaze), kumara rosti, house apple chutney, whipped Zany Zeus feta (feta, sour cream, pickle juice), McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles and Massimo’s mozzarella, on house made sourdough focaccia.

The Tasting Room (Wellington) (new entrant): Samun Melting Pot: Chipotle pulled beef cheek, McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles, chimichurri salsa and cheddar cheese, on butter toasted sourdough.

UPPER SOUTH ISLAND

Street Food on Washington (Nelson): The Pickled Philly: Pickled pulled pork with chargrilled capsicum, onions , provolone, burger cheese and cheddar in pickled sourdough bread by Big Score, served with a crumbed McClure’s Pickle and pickled ranch.

BEERS Craft Brewery (Christchurch) (previous finalist): Surf, Turf and Earth: Lamb pastrami, McClure’s Pickles, three cheese blend and mushrooms, topped with a bacon stuffed mussel and pickle gel on Bacon Bros bread.

LOWER SOUTH ISLAND

Fergbutcher (Arrowtown) (new entrant): The Texas Showdown: Texan spiced beef brisket, McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles, house made bourbon BBQ sauce, Emmental and cheddar cheeses, roquette, red onion, mustard aioli and brown butter toasted on house made turmeric ciabatta.

Johnny Crema (Queenstown) (previous finalist): Welcome To The Club: Shredded chicken, whipped cream cheese, house made McClure’s Sweet & Spicy pickle juice béchamel sauce and Egmont cheese. All this deliciousness is layered club style, between our favourite European Bakery bread and topped with more Sweet & Spicy Pickles.

Due to such high scores this year, competition organisers Cook & Nelson would also like to acknowledge other venues and toasties deserving of a special mention:

Auckland Churly’s Brew Pub and Eatery (Uptown), Barker’s Food Store (Ponsonby), Store on Kohi (Kohimarama), Toasty (Downtown), Little Culprit (Downtown)

Waikato/BOP Grey St Kitchen (Hamilton East), Furnace Steakhouse (Hamilton), Thyme Square Restaurant (Hamilton East)

Central NI Shining Peak Brewing (New Plymouth), Haukai Bistro (New Plymouth)

Wellington Jack Hackett’s and Four Kings (Wellington), Huxleys (Wellington), Dillingers (Wellington)

Upper SI Little Nessie (Nelson), Little River Cafe (Little River), Joe’s Garage (Christchurch), Sprig + Fern Tavern (Tahuna), Moon Under Water (Christchurch)

Lower SI Waipiata Country Hotel (Waipiata), Billy’s Espresso (Queenstown), Monte Christo Winery (Clyde), Toasted Foodtruck (Queenstown)



















