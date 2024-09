Olive oil chocolate mousse with sea salt by Rosa and Margo Flanagan. Photo / Susannah Blatchford

23 Sep, 2024 04:00 AM 2 mins to read

By Rosa and Margo Flanagan

Olive oil chocolate mousse with sea salt by Rosa and Margo Flanagan. Photo / Susannah Blatchford

Sweet and swift, this dessert from Rosa and Margo Flanagan comes together in 10 minutes.

Olive oil chocolate mousse with sea salt

Serves four to six

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients