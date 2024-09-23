Herby quinoa and halloumi by Rosa Flanagan and Margo Flanagan. Photo / Susannah Blatchford

23 Sep, 2024 04:00 AM 3 mins to read

By Rosa Flanagan and Margo Flanagan

Herby quinoa and halloumi by Rosa Flanagan and Margo Flanagan. Photo / Susannah Blatchford

Texture and taste combine in this nutritious, filling dish that takes only 15 minutes.

Perfect for spring dinners, this recipe brings together crispy halloumi, fresh herbs and a creamy lemon yoghurt sauce.

Herby quinoa and halloumi

Serves 4

Time: 15 minutes