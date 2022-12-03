Two Raw Sisters’ halloumi and quinoa salad

Two Raw Sister's halloumi and quinoa salad. Photo / TRS

Use all of the delicious fresh vibrant produce in this light flavourful salad. Quinoa tossed through cucumber, rocket, edamame, broccoli and green beans, finished with dollops of creamy herb yoghurt and fried halloumi. We have used black quinoa here as it has a crunchier texture than white quinoa. However, any grain will work perfectly in this salad.





Ingredients

1 cup quinoa

2 cups water

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 head broccoli, roughly chopped

200g green beans

Sea salt

1/2 cucumber, cut into small pieces

Handful of soft herbs, roughly chopped

100g rocket

1 cup edamame beans, blanched and drained

1 lemon, juice only

200g halloumi, sliced and fried

Herb yoghurt

1/2 cup plain yoghurt

Juice of 1 lemon

Large handful of herbs

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp sea salt





Directions

For the herb yoghurt: Add all of the ingredients to a small blender and blend everything together. Add the quinoa into a pot, along with the water. Bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 7 minutes. While the quinoa is cooking, heat up a pan with some oil in it. Once the pan is hot, add the broccoli, green beans and sea salt. Allow the broccoli and green beans to cook for 5 minutes - you want them to still have a ‘bite’ to them. In a large mixing bowl, add the cucumber, herbs, rocket, edamame beans, remaining extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and sea salt. Gently toss everything together. To serve, add half of the salad on to a large, round flat plate, then add half of the cooked halloumi slices and dollop over half of the herb yoghurt. Continue this same process with the remaining half of the salad, halloumi slices and herb yoghurt. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.

Two Raw Sisters - Margo and Rosa Flanagan - are all about creating healthy, happy, food. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters