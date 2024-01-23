Butter bean, avocado and salmon tostadas. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you can’t stand the heat … you can still get in the kitchen. Chill out come dinner time with these no-cook options

As summer ramps up, the last thing anyone wants to do is spend hours in a hot kitchen. For those seeking a reprieve from the heat without sacrificing a delicious meal, no-cook dinners are the perfect solution. Embracing the simplicity of ingredients that require minimal heat sources, these recipes ensure a satisfying dining experience without turning up the temperature.

Start your no-cook culinary adventure with a refreshing caprese salad. Juicy tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fresh basil drizzled with balsamic glaze create a classic dish that captures the essence of summer. It’s a delicious combo of flavour that comes together effortlessly.

For a heartier option, consider a rotisserie chicken and avocado wrap. Add crisp lettuce, and your favourite dressing nestled in a wrap or tortilla for a substantial yet cool meal. The combination of protein and healthy fats provides flavour and nutritional balance.

Canned legumes are a lifesaver in hot weather because they can be eaten without cooking. Whip up a Mediterranean chickpea salad with drained tinned chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese and olives tossed in olive oil and lemon juice — tinned seafood, too, works a treat here. Butter beans, tinned tuna, fresh tomatoes, chopped parsley and a squeeze of lemon, well seasoned, is an easy no-cook favourite.

If you can bear to boil the kettle, both instant couscous and bulghur wheat require only a soak, some rice noodles too that you can just soak to soften, and these can form the base of a more substantial meal — hot-smoked salmon or smoked chicken are both great protein options to add, and full of flavour and nutrients, no cooking needed. Try a rotisserie or smoked chicken salad with vermicelli, mango and coriander for a great summer meal with a simple dressing of citrus, fish sauce, honey and sesame oil.

Remember too, loads of summer veg can be eaten raw. Many people don’t realise, but you can eat sweetcorn raw, which only helps retain its nutrients and is also sweet and delicious. Eat on the cob or chopped up into a salad. Ribbons of zucchini, marinated in olive oil and lemon, are also great raw. Broccoli, too, lends itself well to be eaten raw — chop finely and mix through couscous with feta, smoked fish or chicken, chopped roasted almonds and dried cranberries with a citrus dressing of fresh orange and lemon juice with honey and oil.

Here are some other cool ideas

Chilled avocado soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

Butter bean, avocado and salmon tostadas. Photo / Babiche Martens

Avocado and fresh fish ceviche. Photo / Babiche Martens

Smoked chicken, peach and rocket salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Salmon bibimbap. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chilled tomato and bread soup. Photo / Tamara West







