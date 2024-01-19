In season now, New Zealand cherries are also a good source of vitamins. Photo / Babiche Martens

All you needed to know about cherries plus great ideas on how to get the most of them.

As we wait, impatiently, for the stone fruit crops of Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay to bounce back from the devastation of last year’s Cyclone Gabriel, we will, in the meantime, celebrate the gloriously sweet juicy delights of the cherries that have been increasingly gracing the shelves this season.

The quality of the cherries has been phenomenal, so it’s time to put a spotlight on this beloved summer fruit.

Part of the Rosaceae family, New Zealand cherries are closely related to other stone fruits like apricots, plums and peaches. When choosing them, look for fruit that’s plump, firm, and has a glossy sheen. The colour is also a key indicator, with deep hues often signifying ripeness, and the stem should be fresh and green. Keep your cherries in the fridge for freshness.

Beyond their sweet, juicy taste, New Zealand cherries boast numerous health properties. They are rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which contribute to the fruit’s vibrant colour and offer potential health benefits. Antioxidants help combat oxidative stress in the body, reducing inflammation and supporting overall wellbeing. Cherries are also a good source of vitamins, including vitamin C, and minerals like potassium.

New Zealand cherries are versatile and can be enjoyed in numerous culinary applications. While it’s hard to stop popping these dark sweet globes into the mouth just on their own, their sweet flavour also enhances salads, sauces, jam, desserts and beverages. Whether added to a fresh fruit salad, baked into pies and tarts, or blended into smoothies, cherries lend a luscious burst of flavour and colour to a wide array of dishes.

Of course, when using in cooking, there’s the small issue of the stone, or pit, to remove. If you don’t have a cherry pitter, the easiest method we’ve come across (and it really works, we’ve tried it) is to remove it with a chopstick. First, remove the stem and hold the fruit between two fingers. Push the smaller end of the chopstick into the stem hole. Gently but firmly press the chopstick down into the pit and push it out of the cherry on the other side. Voila! While pitted jarred cherries are a convenient option, there’s nothing like using fresh cherries in your recipes to add some extra wow, in terms of flavour and vibrancy.

Cherry ideas

Smoothie: Whiz up coconut yoghurt, plant milk of your choice, fresh cherries, banana and almond butter

Quick pud: Macerate pitted cherries in a fortified sweet wine like marsala, then load up in layers in individual glasses with vanilla mascarpone, crumbled cake (panettone is good), chopped roasted nuts and dark chocolate chunks.

Salad: Some good combos include fresh cherries with shredded barbecued chicken, mint, roasted almonds, spring onions and baby salad leaves with a quick creamy dressing of sour cream, curry powder, lemon and honey; or a very quick salad of prosciutto, rocket, goat curd, fresh cherries and a balsamic glaze dressing.

Three cherry desserts to try

Fresh cherry and almond cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cherry and hazelnut roulade. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chocolate and cherry tart. Photo / Babiche Martens







